CP Indonesia Unit Scraps 7-Eleven Deal
Charoen Pokphand Indonesia has scrapped its planned acquisition of 7-Eleven convenience stores held in the country by Modern Internasional. The Indonesian retail operator said the parties failed to reach an agreement.
