Clergy at Catholic monastery in Vietnam say were assaulted over land dispute

Catholic clergy in a monastery in Vietnam said they were beaten by people they believed were plain clothes police on Wednesday in an on-going land dispute. Dozens of men arrived at the Thien An Saint Benedict Monastery in the central province of Thua Thien Hue and took down a cross and a statue of Jesus on land the church says it owns, monk Joseph Mary Chu Manh Cuong told Reuters.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Star Online.