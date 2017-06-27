BOSS Announces RV-500 Reverb And MD-500 Modulation

BOSS announces the RV-500 Reverb and MD-500 Modulation, two new effect pedals with 32-bit/96 kHz AD/DA, deep programmability, and advanced features. The pedals share the basic design of the companion DD-500 Digital Delay, a best-seller that's has been lauded for its great sound, powerful editing capabilities, intuitive interface, and expressive real-time control.

