Booyoung begins apartment sales in Vietnam
Booyoung Group has begun its first overseas housing business in Hanoi, Vietnam, by putting up for sale its first batch of apartment units for 756 households Wednesday at a model house located in the Handico building. Currently under construction, the apartment complex will provide housing for up to 3,482 families when completed.
