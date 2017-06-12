Battle of Ramsour's Mill re-enactment commemorates Revolutionary War

Visitors to what is normally a quiet area around three Lincoln County schools were transported back to the colonial era, specifically June 1780, over the weekend at the annual Battle of Ramsour's Mill Commemoration and Re-enactment. A well-attended but solemn wreath laying ceremony was held on Saturday at the location of the mass grave where hundreds of soldiers, both Patriots and Loyalists, were buried after the Battle of Ramsour's Mill.

