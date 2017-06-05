ARTS & CULTURE: Another insight on PSFK for Members

ARTS & CULTURE: Another insight on PS...

In Ho Chi Minh City in Vietnam, a local architecture firm named Human Architecture has designed a two-story translucent town house filled with greenery called the 'Less Home'. The exterior was designed using white metal, allowing natural sunlight to fuel the plants.

