Art of war: Propaganda posters paint a different picture of Vietnam
Editor's Note - This story, and several others on Ho Chi Minh City, complement the CNNGo TV series. See more of the show here: www.cnn.com/gotravel Trekking through the forest with hardened front line soldiers and living under the threat of American bombers: it's not the normal experience for art school students, but it was one faced by hundreds in Vietnam during the country's conflicts that raged between 1954 and 1975.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'Operation Babylift' evacuees honor vets who sa...
|Apr '17
|Ram
|1
|Three drunk men opened a reservoir valve in Vie...
|Mar '17
|visitor
|7
|Bags Of Cobras Cause Panic on Vietnamese Train (Jun '11)
|Feb '17
|Phartlezine
|23
|[Kim Myong-sik] Reluctant to get back home mire...
|Feb '17
|baithuocgiatruyen
|1
|'Virginity test' helps free 3 in Vietnam rape case (Jul '10)
|Feb '17
|Phart Spiritually
|13
|Secretary's Remarks: U.S.-Vietnam: A Partnershi...
|Jan '17
|SpongeBob
|2
|Khang Le of Vacaville opens watch, clock repair... (Feb '10)
|Dec '16
|JustTheFacts
|3
