Afternoon Tea in aid of Bardardo's

Afternoon Tea in aid of Bardardo's

1 hr ago Read more: Rye and Battle Observer

An Afternoon Tea is being held at Battle Guide Hall, on the recreation ground, North Trade Road, Battle next Saturday 2-4pm to raise funds for Barnardo's. The event, which will be hosted by Jo Mozley, includes tea, coffee and cake, a tombola, a book stall and win a teddy if you can guess it's name.

Chicago, IL

