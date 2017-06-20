A woman broke Vietnam's record for ch...

A woman broke Vietnam's record for childbirth with her 15th baby

A 45-year-old Vietnamese woman has broken a national record by giving birth to her 14th and 15th child, a health care official said Tuesday. "I have never seen a woman have so many children in decades," Doctor Nguyen Ba Thuy, a former deputy minister of healthcare, told dpa.

Chicago, IL

