A blogger in Vietnam will spend 10 years in jail for comments about a ...

Vietnamese activist blogger Nguyen Ngoc Nhu Quynh - better known by her pen name Mother Mushroom - was sentenced in court Thursday to 10 years imprisonment for "propagating" against the state following a devastating chemical spill at a Taiwan-owned steel factory. "This is an extreme injustice and cruelty given out by the authoritarian as they want to silence my daughter," Quynh's mother, Nguyen Thi Tuyet Lan, told dpa after she attended the trial.

Chicago, IL

