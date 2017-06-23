3 Vietnamese air passengers detained for transporting drugs in dragon fruits
Three Vietnamese passengers have been arrested at Noi Bai international airport in Hanoi capital for transporting 5,000 pills and 1 kg of lab-made drugs hidden in dragon fruits, local media reported on Friday. Checking 15 dragon fruits and cakes in the checked luggage, the airport's customs and security officers found 5,000 pills of ecstasy and 1 kg of powdered ketamine in the 13 fruits, Phap Luat Thanh pho Ho Chi Minh newspaper reported.
