2 Lao arrested for drug trafficking a...

2 Lao arrested for drug trafficking at Vietnam-Laos border

Next Story Prev Story
34 min ago Read more: Xinhuanet

Two Lao men were detained when transporting one ton of marijuana at the Vietnam-Laos border area, Vietnamese media reported on Tuesday. When transporting 1,000 cakes of dried marijuana weighing one ton by car on Sunday, the two men, aged 25 and 26 from the Lao province of Bolikhamxay, were arrested by border guards of Vietnam's central Ha Tinh province in coordination with Lao relevant agencies, online newspaper Thanh Nien reported.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Xinhuanet.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 'Operation Babylift' evacuees honor vets who sa... Apr '17 Ram 1
News Three drunk men opened a reservoir valve in Vie... Mar '17 visitor 7
News Bags Of Cobras Cause Panic on Vietnamese Train (Jun '11) Feb '17 Phartlezine 23
News [Kim Myong-sik] Reluctant to get back home mire... Feb '17 baithuocgiatruyen 1
News 'Virginity test' helps free 3 in Vietnam rape case (Jul '10) Feb '17 Phart Spiritually 13
News Secretary's Remarks: U.S.-Vietnam: A Partnershi... Jan '17 SpongeBob 2
News Khang Le of Vacaville opens watch, clock repair... (Feb '10) Dec '16 JustTheFacts 3
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Mexico
  3. Cuba
  4. China
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,174 • Total comments across all topics: 281,888,104

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC