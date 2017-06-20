2 Lao arrested for drug trafficking at Vietnam-Laos border

Two Lao men were detained when transporting one ton of marijuana at the Vietnam-Laos border area, Vietnamese media reported on Tuesday. When transporting 1,000 cakes of dried marijuana weighing one ton by car on Sunday, the two men, aged 25 and 26 from the Lao province of Bolikhamxay, were arrested by border guards of Vietnam's central Ha Tinh province in coordination with Lao relevant agencies, online newspaper Thanh Nien reported.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Xinhuanet.