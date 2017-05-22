Zalora, Robins Fashion and Beauty merge to lead
Zalora, Viet Nam's leading online shopping website, and Robins Fashion and Beauty chain stores, a popular shopping destination for families in Ha Noi and HCM City, have merged businesses to give customers the best shopping experience, sharing their goal of becoming the ultimate retail destination in Viet Nam. Both belong to Central Group Vietnam.
