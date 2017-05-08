Workshop Highlights Golf Tourism Pote...

Workshop Highlights Golf Tourism Potential In Da Nang, Vietnam

Next Story Prev Story
38 min ago Read more: Malaysian National News Agency

An international conference on golf tourism was held in Da Nang city by the International Association of Golf Tourism Operators and the city Department of Tourism on Monday, Vietnam news agency reported. The event, part of activities for the ongoing Asia Golf Tourism Convention 2017 in the central city, presents opportunities for golf tourism firms, golf courses, airlines, hotels and other logistic service providers to connect.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Malaysian National News Agency.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 'Operation Babylift' evacuees honor vets who sa... Apr 30 Ram 1
News Three drunk men opened a reservoir valve in Vie... Mar '17 visitor 7
News Bags Of Cobras Cause Panic on Vietnamese Train (Jun '11) Feb '17 Phartlezine 23
News [Kim Myong-sik] Reluctant to get back home mire... Feb '17 baithuocgiatruyen 1
News 'Virginity test' helps free 3 in Vietnam rape case (Jul '10) Feb '17 Phart Spiritually 13
News Secretary's Remarks: U.S.-Vietnam: A Partnershi... Jan '17 SpongeBob 2
News Khang Le of Vacaville opens watch, clock repair... (Feb '10) Dec '16 JustTheFacts 3
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Gunman
  3. Iran
  4. Egypt
  5. Kentucky Derby
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,412 • Total comments across all topics: 280,878,119

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC