VNDIRECT Securities chooses Horizon f...

VNDIRECT Securities chooses Horizon for warrants & futures market making

Next Story Prev Story
27 min ago Read more: Finextra Research news

Horizon Software , the leading global provider of electronic trading and investment management technology, today announced that VNDIRECT Securities has chosen Horizon for warrants and futures market making on the HNX and HOSE . Ekaluck Chaiyaporn, ASEAN Sales Director at Horizon, said: "We are excited to be an integral part of Vietnam's futures and warrants trading, which will be launched later this year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Finextra Research news.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 'Operation Babylift' evacuees honor vets who sa... Apr 30 Ram 1
News Three drunk men opened a reservoir valve in Vie... Mar '17 visitor 7
News Bags Of Cobras Cause Panic on Vietnamese Train (Jun '11) Feb '17 Phartlezine 23
News [Kim Myong-sik] Reluctant to get back home mire... Feb '17 baithuocgiatruyen 1
News 'Virginity test' helps free 3 in Vietnam rape case (Jul '10) Feb '17 Phart Spiritually 13
News Secretary's Remarks: U.S.-Vietnam: A Partnershi... Jan '17 SpongeBob 2
News Khang Le of Vacaville opens watch, clock repair... (Feb '10) Dec '16 JustTheFacts 3
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Egypt
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Microsoft
  3. Iran
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,533 • Total comments across all topics: 281,216,863

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC