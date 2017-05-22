VNDIRECT Securities chooses Horizon for warrants & futures market making

Horizon Software , the leading global provider of electronic trading and investment management technology, today announced that VNDIRECT Securities has chosen Horizon for warrants and futures market making on the HNX and HOSE . Ekaluck Chaiyaporn, ASEAN Sales Director at Horizon, said: "We are excited to be an integral part of Vietnam's futures and warrants trading, which will be launched later this year.

