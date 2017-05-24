Vietstar Airlines Pushes For Permission To Take Off Sooner

Vietstar Airlines has adjusted its plan and continued to ask the Vietnam government to grant an air transport business licence so that it can take off sooner, Vietnam news agency reported. In the latest document sent to the government, Vietstar wants to reduce the number of aircraft it will have between 2017 and 2021 from 23 to 10. While five of the planes will park at Tan Son Nhat International Airport in Ho Chi Minh City, the other five will park at Da Nang International Airport in the central city of Da Nang.

