Vietnam's spirit mediums revive once forbidden ritual

Medium An Chinh , is seen during a Hau Dong performance at the Viet Theatre in Hanoi, Vietnam, March 9, 2017. Source: Reuters/Kham DRESSED in the bright silk garments of a woman and dancing with candles between his fingers, Nguyen Duy Nam leads a temple of worshippers in a ceremony honouring mystical goddesses of forest, water and heaven.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Asian Correspondent.