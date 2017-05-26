Vietnam's Southern Fruit Festival to ...

Vietnam's Southern Fruit Festival to open in Ho Chi Minh City

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: Xinhuanet

Vietnam's Southern Fruit Festival will kick off here on June 1, displaying and selling 150 species of fruits grown all over the country at reasonable prices. The festival will take place in Suoi Tien Theme Park in Ho Chi Minh City till the end of this summer, which is expected to lure many local and foreign visitors to over of 50 beautifully-decorated kiosks offering fruit prices being 20 to 40 percent lower than those in markets, the organizers said on Friday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Xinhuanet.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 'Operation Babylift' evacuees honor vets who sa... Apr 30 Ram 1
News Three drunk men opened a reservoir valve in Vie... Mar '17 visitor 7
News Bags Of Cobras Cause Panic on Vietnamese Train (Jun '11) Feb '17 Phartlezine 23
News [Kim Myong-sik] Reluctant to get back home mire... Feb '17 baithuocgiatruyen 1
News 'Virginity test' helps free 3 in Vietnam rape case (Jul '10) Feb '17 Phart Spiritually 13
News Secretary's Remarks: U.S.-Vietnam: A Partnershi... Jan '17 SpongeBob 2
News Khang Le of Vacaville opens watch, clock repair... (Feb '10) Dec '16 JustTheFacts 3
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Health Care
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Recession
  4. Microsoft
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,439 • Total comments across all topics: 281,285,771

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC