Vietnam's Southern Fruit Festival to open in Ho Chi Minh City
Vietnam's Southern Fruit Festival will kick off here on June 1, displaying and selling 150 species of fruits grown all over the country at reasonable prices. The festival will take place in Suoi Tien Theme Park in Ho Chi Minh City till the end of this summer, which is expected to lure many local and foreign visitors to over of 50 beautifully-decorated kiosks offering fruit prices being 20 to 40 percent lower than those in markets, the organizers said on Friday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Xinhuanet.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'Operation Babylift' evacuees honor vets who sa...
|Apr 30
|Ram
|1
|Three drunk men opened a reservoir valve in Vie...
|Mar '17
|visitor
|7
|Bags Of Cobras Cause Panic on Vietnamese Train (Jun '11)
|Feb '17
|Phartlezine
|23
|[Kim Myong-sik] Reluctant to get back home mire...
|Feb '17
|baithuocgiatruyen
|1
|'Virginity test' helps free 3 in Vietnam rape case (Jul '10)
|Feb '17
|Phart Spiritually
|13
|Secretary's Remarks: U.S.-Vietnam: A Partnershi...
|Jan '17
|SpongeBob
|2
|Khang Le of Vacaville opens watch, clock repair... (Feb '10)
|Dec '16
|JustTheFacts
|3
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC