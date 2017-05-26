Vietnam's Southern Fruit Festival to open in Ho Chi Minh City

Vietnam's Southern Fruit Festival will kick off here on June 1, displaying and selling 150 species of fruits grown all over the country at reasonable prices. The festival will take place in Suoi Tien Theme Park in Ho Chi Minh City till the end of this summer, which is expected to lure many local and foreign visitors to over of 50 beautifully-decorated kiosks offering fruit prices being 20 to 40 percent lower than those in markets, the organizers said on Friday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Xinhuanet.