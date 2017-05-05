Vietnam's HCM City installs more surv...

Vietnam's HCM City installs more surveillance cameras to tackle street crimes

Next Story Prev Story
3 min ago Read more: Xinhuanet

Vietnam's Ho Chi Minh City is installing more and more surveillance cameras along streets to prevent and fight against theft and robbery, the municipal Transport Department said on Friday. The city's District 12 on Friday inaugurated a surveillance camera control center to use real-time images to tackle social order and security issues, such as thefts, robberies and traffic violations, said the department.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Xinhuanet.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 'Operation Babylift' evacuees honor vets who sa... Apr 30 Ram 1
News Three drunk men opened a reservoir valve in Vie... Mar '17 visitor 7
News Bags Of Cobras Cause Panic on Vietnamese Train (Jun '11) Feb '17 Phartlezine 23
News [Kim Myong-sik] Reluctant to get back home mire... Feb '17 baithuocgiatruyen 1
News 'Virginity test' helps free 3 in Vietnam rape case (Jul '10) Feb '17 Phart Spiritually 13
News Secretary's Remarks: U.S.-Vietnam: A Partnershi... Jan '17 SpongeBob 2
News Khang Le of Vacaville opens watch, clock repair... (Feb '10) Dec '16 JustTheFacts 3
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Health Care
  3. Gunman
  4. Egypt
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,883 • Total comments across all topics: 280,786,232

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC