Vietnam's HCM City has 10 helipads on buildings
Vietnam's Ho Chi Minh City currently has some 10 helipads on the roofs of tall buildings, which can be used for fire fighting and rescue activities, the municipal Fire Prevention and Fight Bureau said on Friday. Ho Chi Minh City plans to ask high-rises with more than 20 stories to have helipads to assist fire fighting and rescue, the bureau said, noting that there are hundreds of such buildings in the city now.
