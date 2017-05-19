Vietnam's HCM City has 10 helipads on...

Vietnam's HCM City has 10 helipads on buildings

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: Xinhuanet

Vietnam's Ho Chi Minh City currently has some 10 helipads on the roofs of tall buildings, which can be used for fire fighting and rescue activities, the municipal Fire Prevention and Fight Bureau said on Friday. Ho Chi Minh City plans to ask high-rises with more than 20 stories to have helipads to assist fire fighting and rescue, the bureau said, noting that there are hundreds of such buildings in the city now.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Xinhuanet.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 'Operation Babylift' evacuees honor vets who sa... Apr 30 Ram 1
News Three drunk men opened a reservoir valve in Vie... Mar '17 visitor 7
News Bags Of Cobras Cause Panic on Vietnamese Train (Jun '11) Feb '17 Phartlezine 23
News [Kim Myong-sik] Reluctant to get back home mire... Feb '17 baithuocgiatruyen 1
News 'Virginity test' helps free 3 in Vietnam rape case (Jul '10) Feb '17 Phart Spiritually 13
News Secretary's Remarks: U.S.-Vietnam: A Partnershi... Jan '17 SpongeBob 2
News Khang Le of Vacaville opens watch, clock repair... (Feb '10) Dec '16 JustTheFacts 3
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Microsoft
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. Health Care
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Wall Street
  4. Afghanistan
  5. North Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,489 • Total comments across all topics: 281,124,022

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC