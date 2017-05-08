Vietnam's Central Ha Tinh Province Recovers As Hot Summer Destination
The central province of Ha Tinh located at North Central Coast of Vietnam has welcomed over 400,000 visitors since early summer this year, Vietnam news agency reported the head of the provincial Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism Le Tran Sang as saying. In the four-day holiday on the occasion of the anniversary of the Liberation of the South and May Day this year, the province served 377,550 visitors, including over 369,400 domestic tourists, up 173 per cent year on year, and 8,146 foreigners, a rise of 118.8 per cent.
