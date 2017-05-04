Vietnamese inter-provincial drug traf...

Vietnamese inter-provincial drug trafficking ring leader arrested

Duong Dinh Dang, 30, confessed that he ran a ring which transported lab-made drugs from Vietnam's northwestern region and northern Quang Ninh province to the capital city for sales, and he had transported over 4.4 kg of narcotics, the municipal police said on Thursday. Searching his house in Hanoi, local police confiscated one handgun, eight bullets, three bags of lab-made drugs, and 147 million Vietnamese dong in cash.

Chicago, IL

