Vietnamese gov't offers HCM City infrastructure development incentives

55 min ago

The Vietnamese government has offered HCM City special financial and budgetary policies and incentives to improve its infrastructure to maintain its status as the country's economic hub. Under a new decree, the city will be eligible for receiving advance payments from the state and lending sources to hold auctions of land-use rights, after which it will refund the state and repay the loans, Vietnam News Agency reported Wednesday.

