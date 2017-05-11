Vietnam to host sea festival in June

Vietnam to host sea festival in June

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Xinhuanet

A sea festival with over 50 activities ranging from culture, art, sports to trade seminars will be held in Vietnam's central coastal Khanh Hoa province from June 10 to June 13. Local Tien Phong newspaper quoted the provincial People's Committee as saying on Thursday that the Nha Trang-Khanh Hoa sea festival, themed "Welcoming friends with open arms," will feature many traditional activities such as a salangane nest festive, fishermen's rituals to pray for good catches, and street dragon dance. Visitors will have a chance to enjoy art performance by local and foreign troupes, including those from Australia, France, South Korea, Russia and Spain.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Xinhuanet.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 'Operation Babylift' evacuees honor vets who sa... Apr 30 Ram 1
News Three drunk men opened a reservoir valve in Vie... Mar '17 visitor 7
News Bags Of Cobras Cause Panic on Vietnamese Train (Jun '11) Feb '17 Phartlezine 23
News [Kim Myong-sik] Reluctant to get back home mire... Feb '17 baithuocgiatruyen 1
News 'Virginity test' helps free 3 in Vietnam rape case (Jul '10) Feb '17 Phart Spiritually 13
News Secretary's Remarks: U.S.-Vietnam: A Partnershi... Jan '17 SpongeBob 2
News Khang Le of Vacaville opens watch, clock repair... (Feb '10) Dec '16 JustTheFacts 3
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Gunman
  4. Health Care
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Egypt
  2. South Korea
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,302 • Total comments across all topics: 280,924,778

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC