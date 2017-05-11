Vietnam to host sea festival in June

A sea festival with over 50 activities ranging from culture, art, sports to trade seminars will be held in Vietnam's central coastal Khanh Hoa province from June 10 to June 13. Local Tien Phong newspaper quoted the provincial People's Committee as saying on Thursday that the Nha Trang-Khanh Hoa sea festival, themed "Welcoming friends with open arms," will feature many traditional activities such as a salangane nest festive, fishermen's rituals to pray for good catches, and street dragon dance. Visitors will have a chance to enjoy art performance by local and foreign troupes, including those from Australia, France, South Korea, Russia and Spain.

