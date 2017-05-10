Vietnam Royal Records, Antique Items ...

Vietnam Royal Records, Antique Items On Hoang Sa, Truong Sa To Be On Show

A collection of 19 imperial records from the Nguyen Dynasty and 150 antiques showing Vietnam's sovereignty over the Hoang Sa and Truong Sa archipelagos will be displayed in the central coastal province of Quang Nam next month, Vietnam News Agency reported. The collection will form part of the exhibition "Marine Cultural Heritages of Vietnam" in Tam Ky City, a highlight of the sixth Quang Nam Heritage Festival from June 9 to 14. The exhibition will give visitors an overview of the country's sea and islands throughout history with a number of ancient documents in Chinese characters and Nom script , maps, costumes and other objects related to the two archipelagos on display.

