Vietnam man kills wedding guest after karaoke row

Bad Romance! Vietnam man, 44, stabs a wedding guest to death after he was booed off stage during a tragic karaoke performance A man at a wedding in Vietnam stabbed a fellow guest to death and seriously injured another after he was booed off stage during a karaoke performance. Nguyen Ngoc Diep, 44, started brawling with a guest who mocked his singing and stole his microphone at a ceremony in Tien Giang, southern Vietnam, on Thursday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.