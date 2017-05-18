Vietnam maintains ban on deep-water f...

Vietnam maintains ban on deep-water fishing in polluted area

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: Canada.com

Vietnam is maintaining the ban on deep-water fishing in four central provinces one year after a Taiwanese-owned steel plant discharged toxins into the sea and caused the country's worst environmental disaster. State-run Tuoi Tre newspaper on Thursday quoted Deputy Prime Minister Truong Hoa Binh as saying fishermen should not fish for seafood in deep water within 20 nautical miles from the coast in the four provinces until the Ministry of Health finds it safe to eat and maritime resources restored.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Canada.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 'Operation Babylift' evacuees honor vets who sa... Apr 30 Ram 1
News Three drunk men opened a reservoir valve in Vie... Mar '17 visitor 7
News Bags Of Cobras Cause Panic on Vietnamese Train (Jun '11) Feb '17 Phartlezine 23
News [Kim Myong-sik] Reluctant to get back home mire... Feb '17 baithuocgiatruyen 1
News 'Virginity test' helps free 3 in Vietnam rape case (Jul '10) Feb '17 Phart Spiritually 13
News Secretary's Remarks: U.S.-Vietnam: A Partnershi... Jan '17 SpongeBob 2
News Khang Le of Vacaville opens watch, clock repair... (Feb '10) Dec '16 JustTheFacts 3
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Iran
  1. Saudi Arabia
  2. Mexico
  3. Microsoft
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,046 • Total comments across all topics: 281,146,062

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC