Vietnam Liberation Day
The people and government of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam celebrated Reunification Day last April 30, commemorating the fall of Saigon in 1975 after liberation fighters entered the Independence Palace in Saigon . The event, which is also known as Vietnam's Liberation Day, is celebrated with parades in Ho Chi Minh City, the country's largest city.
