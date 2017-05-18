Vietnam intensifies nuclear applicati...

Vietnam intensifies nuclear applications: official

Scrapping its first nuclear power plant project, Vietnam is strengthening applications of nuclear energy and technologies in various spheres, especially healthcare, agriculture and industry, a local official said here on Thursday. "Vietnam and Russia are focusing on building a Center for Nuclear Energy Science and Technology , with its main component in southern Dong Nai province, and another component in Hanoi capital city," Dr. Nguyen Hao Quang, vice president of the Vietnam Atomic Energy Institute under the Ministry of Science and Technology, told Xinhua on the sidelines of a nuclear workshop at the Hanoi University of Technology.

Chicago, IL

