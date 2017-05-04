Vietnam gears up for 11th Eco-products International Fair

Includes a three-day parallel conference on Action for the Future and Moving toward a Virtuous Circle for Sustainable Development. The Asian Productivity Organization along with the Vietnam National Productivity Institute , Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry , and Vietnam Environment Administration will host the 11th Eco-products International Fair at the Saigon Exhibition & Convention Center in Ho Chi Minh City, 11-13 May 2017.

