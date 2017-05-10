Vietnam fires southern city party chi...

Vietnam fires southern city party chief for mismanagement

Vietnam's ruling communists fired the party boss in the southern commercial hub of Ho Chi Minh City after finding he made "serious mistakes and violations" while heading oil and gas monopoly PetroVietnam. Dinh La Thang had earlier been removed from the powerful Politburo, the highest decision-making body of of the Communist Party of Vietnam.

