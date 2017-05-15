Vietnam detains another activist

Vietnam detains another activist

1 hr ago

Police in central Vietnam have arrested an activist for abusing democratic rights and opposing officers on duty in the latest crackdown on dissent. A statement on the website of Nghe An provincial police said 34-year-old Hoang Duc Binh was taken into custody yseterday.

Chicago, IL

