Vietnam demotes top Communist Party official for misconduct

Read more: Reuters

May 10 Vietnam's ruling Communist Party demoted a prominent party official on Wednesday, stripping him of his role as party head of Ho Chi Minh City to penalise him further for misconduct during his time as head of the country's state oil and gas firm. On Sunday, the party dismissed Dinh La Thang, 56, from its politburo after finding him responsible for financial losses at PetroVietnam, various illegal projects, and an excessive stake purchased in Ocean Group's banking unit.

