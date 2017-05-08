Vietjet extends super saver promotion...

Vietjet extends super saver promotions for its international networks

VIETJET, the new-age airline best known for its creative, out of the box ideas continues with its celebration of the upcoming Vietnam summer holidays, this time offering passengers a chance to cross international seas at an affordable price! For those who missed out on the earlier promotion, fret not as Vietjet is running yet another three day promotion from May 9 - 11 under its ongoing 'Free Summer, Fly for Free!' campaign. Lucky customers will stand a chance to secure insanely low fares starting from only USD0 during the golden window of 1 3pm daily.

