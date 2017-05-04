US man smuggled 93 exotic birds in lu...

US man smuggled 93 exotic birds in luggage from Vietnam to LAX

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: Washington Examiner

A U.S. citizen flying from Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam, to Los Angeles Airport was arrested by federal agents in March for smuggling 93 exotic birds in his luggage, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection statement Wednesday. Agriculture specialists at LAX found 50 live birds and 43 dead birds in the unnamed male passenger's suitcases.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Washington Examiner.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 'Operation Babylift' evacuees honor vets who sa... Apr 30 Ram 1
News Three drunk men opened a reservoir valve in Vie... Mar '17 visitor 7
News Bags Of Cobras Cause Panic on Vietnamese Train (Jun '11) Feb '17 Phartlezine 23
News [Kim Myong-sik] Reluctant to get back home mire... Feb '17 baithuocgiatruyen 1
News 'Virginity test' helps free 3 in Vietnam rape case (Jul '10) Feb '17 Phart Spiritually 13
News Secretary's Remarks: U.S.-Vietnam: A Partnershi... Jan '17 SpongeBob 2
News Khang Le of Vacaville opens watch, clock repair... (Feb '10) Dec '16 JustTheFacts 3
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Health Care
  4. South Korea
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,335 • Total comments across all topics: 280,780,161

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC