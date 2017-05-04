US man smuggled 93 exotic birds in luggage from Vietnam to LAX
A U.S. citizen flying from Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam, to Los Angeles Airport was arrested by federal agents in March for smuggling 93 exotic birds in his luggage, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection statement Wednesday. Agriculture specialists at LAX found 50 live birds and 43 dead birds in the unnamed male passenger's suitcases.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Washington Examiner.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'Operation Babylift' evacuees honor vets who sa...
|Apr 30
|Ram
|1
|Three drunk men opened a reservoir valve in Vie...
|Mar '17
|visitor
|7
|Bags Of Cobras Cause Panic on Vietnamese Train (Jun '11)
|Feb '17
|Phartlezine
|23
|[Kim Myong-sik] Reluctant to get back home mire...
|Feb '17
|baithuocgiatruyen
|1
|'Virginity test' helps free 3 in Vietnam rape case (Jul '10)
|Feb '17
|Phart Spiritually
|13
|Secretary's Remarks: U.S.-Vietnam: A Partnershi...
|Jan '17
|SpongeBob
|2
|Khang Le of Vacaville opens watch, clock repair... (Feb '10)
|Dec '16
|JustTheFacts
|3
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC