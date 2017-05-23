Trailer: Blood Road - The story of Rebecca Rusch's search for...
From Red Bull: Blood Road follows the journey of ultra-endurance mountain bike athlete Rebecca Rusch and her Vietnamese riding partner, Huyen Nguyen, as they pedal 1,200 miles along the infamous Ho Chi Minh Trail through the dense jungles of Vietnam, Laos, and Cambodia. Their goal: to reach the site where Rebecca's father, a U.S. Air Force pilot, was shot down in Laos more than 40 years earlier.
