Tracy Rector's Indigenous Centered Perspectives Series Presents...

On Friday May 26, the Paramount Theatre 's hosting Rumble + Re:definition , which includes a free screening of the revelatory documentary Rumble: The Indians Who Rocked the World and an art exhibit called Indigenous Centered Perspectives , curated by Stranger Genius Tracy Rector . This SIFF -affiliated event is a fortuitous conjunction of cinematic and visual art that vividly portrays important cultural contributions made by Native Americans.

