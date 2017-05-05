Three-Cushion World Cup to open in Vietnam

Some 130 billiards players from 15 countries and regions, including the world's most outstanding athletes, are set to compete at the 2017 Union Mondiale de Billard Three-Cushion World Cup slated for May 22nd-28th in Ho Chi Minh City. A total of 24 Vietnamese players, led by Nguyen Quoc Nguyen, ranked 12th and Tran Quyet Chien, ranked 15th in the world, will compete against over 100 foreign rivals.

