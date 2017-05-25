Their fathers were enemies, but the c...

Their fathers were enemies, but the children of Vietnam's dead share a bond

Read more: The Washington Post

Vu Ngoc Xiem visits the Vietnam Memorial with as part of the 2 Sides Project, a documentary featuring men and women who lost parents on both sides of the Vietnam War. usan Mitchell-Mattera leaned her small American flag and the framed picture of her family against the black stone of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial on Thursday and raised her father's old harmonica to her lips.

Chicago, IL

