Thanksgivings -- or lack thereof -- loom large in Vietnam veteran's service
Russo, now 72, of Bell Acres, left for Vietnam on Thanksgiving Day 1967 and returned a year later on Thanksgiving Day 1968 after a year in-country under near-constant fire during the height of the war in Vietnam. He served as a crew chief on a C-47 in the U.S. Air Force, based in Pleiku, and lived to tell his story, unlike several of the men and women with whom he served.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Stars and Stripes.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'Operation Babylift' evacuees honor vets who sa...
|Apr 30
|Ram
|1
|Three drunk men opened a reservoir valve in Vie...
|Mar '17
|visitor
|7
|Bags Of Cobras Cause Panic on Vietnamese Train (Jun '11)
|Feb '17
|Phartlezine
|23
|[Kim Myong-sik] Reluctant to get back home mire...
|Feb '17
|baithuocgiatruyen
|1
|'Virginity test' helps free 3 in Vietnam rape case (Jul '10)
|Feb '17
|Phart Spiritually
|13
|Secretary's Remarks: U.S.-Vietnam: A Partnershi...
|Jan '17
|SpongeBob
|2
|Khang Le of Vacaville opens watch, clock repair... (Feb '10)
|Dec '16
|JustTheFacts
|3
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC