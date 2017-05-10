Surrey agrees to re-visit rental inspection ordinance

At an unusually lengthy meeting Tuesday evening, the Surrey Township Board heard a list of concerns about the recent Rental Inspection Fee Ordinance that was approved at their March meeting. When an owner or occupant complains, or because of referral from the Police Department or other agencies or an individual, the ordinance allows an inspector to conduct an inspection and issue a citation requiring the owner or owner's agent to "correct violation within a specified time" or upon a "final notice" be ordered to vacate the property.

