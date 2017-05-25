Star Wars: The Last Jedi won't expand...

Star Wars: The Last Jedi won't expand upon Snoke

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Polygon

Star Wars: The Last Jedi will finally address questions fans have about Luke Skywalker, Rey and other characters in the new trilogy, but one mysterious figure will remain a little elusive for a while longer. In a Reddit AMA , Vanity Fair's David Kamp answered a few questions people may have had after reading his cover story on The Last Jedi .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Polygon.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 'Operation Babylift' evacuees honor vets who sa... Apr 30 Ram 1
News Three drunk men opened a reservoir valve in Vie... Mar '17 visitor 7
News Bags Of Cobras Cause Panic on Vietnamese Train (Jun '11) Feb '17 Phartlezine 23
News [Kim Myong-sik] Reluctant to get back home mire... Feb '17 baithuocgiatruyen 1
News 'Virginity test' helps free 3 in Vietnam rape case (Jul '10) Feb '17 Phart Spiritually 13
News Secretary's Remarks: U.S.-Vietnam: A Partnershi... Jan '17 SpongeBob 2
News Khang Le of Vacaville opens watch, clock repair... (Feb '10) Dec '16 JustTheFacts 3
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Health Care
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Recession
  3. Microsoft
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,439 • Total comments across all topics: 281,285,779

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC