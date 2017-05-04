Some 2,000 Delegates Expected To Atte...

Some 2,000 Delegates Expected To Attend Apec Som 2, Related Meetings

2 hrs ago Read more: Malaysian National News Agency

Up to 2,000 domestic and international delegates are expected to register for attendance at events within the framework of the second APEC Senior Officials Meeting and related meetings scheduled to take place here and Ninh Binh province from May 9-21, heard a press briefing on Friday, Vietnam News Agency reported. To date, around 250 local reporters and 200 foreign peers have also signed up for coverage of these events, the organisers said.

