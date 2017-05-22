Senior official calls on youth to cement China-Vietnam ties
Chinese Vice President Li Yuanchao on Monday called on youth from China and Vietnam to carry forward traditional friendship and actively take part in building the Belt and Road. Li, who is also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the remarks when meeting with a Vietnamese youth delegation led by Le Quoc Phong, first secretary of the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union's Central Committee.
