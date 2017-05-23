Samsung Thai Nguyen vows to employ mo...

Samsung Thai Nguyen vows to employ more people in VN

Samsung Electronics Vietnam Thai Nguyen says it will continue to expand its production scale, creating jobs for Vietnamese and increasing export turnover. A company representative said that by the end of 2016, its total investment had reached US$7.5 billion and disbursement was 87 per cent of the total.

