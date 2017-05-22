Rihanna 'Over' Drake After He Calls Nicki Minaj The...

The BBMAs were huge for Drake! He flirted with countless stars and he declared his love for Nicki Minaj! Did that bother his ex, Rihanna? - Hell no! HollywoodLife.com has EXCLUSIVELY learned that Rih's never been happier without Drake. BUT, she wants Nicki to know one thing The Billboard Music Awards were about more than just good music on May 21. The show was all about Drake , 30 - from his record 13 BBMAs, to his squad-deep crew.

Start the conversation, or Read more at HollywoodLife.