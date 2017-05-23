Reps move to get more revenue sources for maritime sector

SPEAKER of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, yesterday revealed that as part of efforts of the House to improve Nigeria's revenue sources, eight laws related to the maritime sector were undergoing amendments to position it for optimum performance. Speaking at a public hearing organised by the House Committee on Ports, Harbours and Waterways on eight maritime industry-related Bills in the National Assembly, the Speaker noted that when passed, they will address issues that have impeded the ability of the sector to be a major source of foreign exchange the country is in dire need of.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Vanguard.