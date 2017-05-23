Reps move to get more revenue sources for maritime sector
SPEAKER of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, yesterday revealed that as part of efforts of the House to improve Nigeria's revenue sources, eight laws related to the maritime sector were undergoing amendments to position it for optimum performance. Speaking at a public hearing organised by the House Committee on Ports, Harbours and Waterways on eight maritime industry-related Bills in the National Assembly, the Speaker noted that when passed, they will address issues that have impeded the ability of the sector to be a major source of foreign exchange the country is in dire need of.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Vanguard.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'Operation Babylift' evacuees honor vets who sa...
|Apr 30
|Ram
|1
|Three drunk men opened a reservoir valve in Vie...
|Mar '17
|visitor
|7
|Bags Of Cobras Cause Panic on Vietnamese Train (Jun '11)
|Feb '17
|Phartlezine
|23
|[Kim Myong-sik] Reluctant to get back home mire...
|Feb '17
|baithuocgiatruyen
|1
|'Virginity test' helps free 3 in Vietnam rape case (Jul '10)
|Feb '17
|Phart Spiritually
|13
|Secretary's Remarks: U.S.-Vietnam: A Partnershi...
|Jan '17
|SpongeBob
|2
|Khang Le of Vacaville opens watch, clock repair... (Feb '10)
|Dec '16
|JustTheFacts
|3
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC