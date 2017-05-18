Reports from Cuba: 'Uncle Ho' [Chi Mi...

Reports from Cuba: 'Uncle Ho' [Chi Minh]: A bust and a distant memory

A singular pyramidal structure - with metal bars painted red - attracts hardly any attention in a park on Avenida 26, almost directly across from the Acapulco Cinema in Havana. The composition includes a pedestal on which rests the bust dedicated to the Vietnamese leader Ho Chi Minh, virtually unknown to the youngest Cubans.

