Out with the old: 'Saigon's' disappearing colonial architecture
This picture taken on February 21, 2017 shows people walking in the local People's Court House dating back to the French-colonial era in Ho Chi Minh City . They formed the charming backdrop to Graham Greene's sin-filled city in "The Quiet American" but Saigon's colonial buildings are fast disappearing, sparking fears Vietnam's biggest city is becoming another generic Asian megalopolis.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'Operation Babylift' evacuees honor vets who sa...
|Apr 30
|Ram
|1
|Three drunk men opened a reservoir valve in Vie...
|Mar '17
|visitor
|7
|Bags Of Cobras Cause Panic on Vietnamese Train (Jun '11)
|Feb '17
|Phartlezine
|23
|[Kim Myong-sik] Reluctant to get back home mire...
|Feb '17
|baithuocgiatruyen
|1
|'Virginity test' helps free 3 in Vietnam rape case (Jul '10)
|Feb '17
|Phart Spiritually
|13
|Secretary's Remarks: U.S.-Vietnam: A Partnershi...
|Jan '17
|SpongeBob
|2
|Khang Le of Vacaville opens watch, clock repair... (Feb '10)
|Dec '16
|JustTheFacts
|3
