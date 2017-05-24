Out with the old: 'Saigon's' disappearing colonial architecture

This picture taken on February 21, 2017 shows people walking in the local People's Court House dating back to the French-colonial era in Ho Chi Minh City . They formed the charming backdrop to Graham Greene's sin-filled city in "The Quiet American" but Saigon's colonial buildings are fast disappearing, sparking fears Vietnam's biggest city is becoming another generic Asian megalopolis.

