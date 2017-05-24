Out with the old: 'Saigon's' disappea...

Out with the old: 'Saigon's' disappearing colonial architecture

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Art Daily

This picture taken on February 21, 2017 shows people walking in the local People's Court House dating back to the French-colonial era in Ho Chi Minh City . They formed the charming backdrop to Graham Greene's sin-filled city in "The Quiet American" but Saigon's colonial buildings are fast disappearing, sparking fears Vietnam's biggest city is becoming another generic Asian megalopolis.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Art Daily.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 'Operation Babylift' evacuees honor vets who sa... Apr 30 Ram 1
News Three drunk men opened a reservoir valve in Vie... Mar '17 visitor 7
News Bags Of Cobras Cause Panic on Vietnamese Train (Jun '11) Feb '17 Phartlezine 23
News [Kim Myong-sik] Reluctant to get back home mire... Feb '17 baithuocgiatruyen 1
News 'Virginity test' helps free 3 in Vietnam rape case (Jul '10) Feb '17 Phart Spiritually 13
News Secretary's Remarks: U.S.-Vietnam: A Partnershi... Jan '17 SpongeBob 2
News Khang Le of Vacaville opens watch, clock repair... (Feb '10) Dec '16 JustTheFacts 3
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Health Care
  1. Mexico
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Ebola
  4. Syria
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,384 • Total comments across all topics: 280,983,516

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC