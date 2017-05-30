Oscar Isaac Says Carrie Fisher Slappe...

Oscar Isaac Says Carrie Fisher Slapped Him 27 Times on - Last...

Friday May 26

Before Carrie Fisher died last year, she filmed scenes for the upcoming film "Star Wars: The Last Jedi," and costar Oscar Isaac remembers one painful shot that was filmed 27 times over. "A large amount of the stuff I got to do was with Carrie, which was amazing," Isaac said on Thursday's "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert."

Chicago, IL

